Matt Campbell addresses gambling probe at Iowa State football media day
Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell opened his media day press conference by addressing the ongoing gambling investigation involving his players.
Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell opened his media day press conference by addressing the ongoing gambling investigation involving his players.
Multiple current and former Iowa and Iowa State athletes were charged after allegedly gambling on games, some of which involved their own teams.
The school said in May that approximately 15 athletes across multiple sports had allegedly wagered on sporting events in violation of NCAA rules.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
After a roller coaster of exploration and negotiation across the week, the Ducks and Huskies will exit the Pac 12, leaving the 108-year-old league with no certain future.
A report Thursday said Zambia coach Bruce Mwape had touched the chest of one of his team's players two days before Zambia beat Costa Rica.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues his draft sleeper series with the tight ends!
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
Marcedes Lewis has a shot to play in his 18th NFL season.
Andy Behrens examines some quarterback values for fantasy managers on the hunt for bargains this draft season.
Matt Harmon and Fantasy Points' Scott Barrett conclude 'Rankings Week' by trying to identify the hardest players to rank and project in fantasy drafts this month.
Arizona’s departure from the Pac-12 would be the latest major shakeup in conference realignment i.
Instead of reveling in Ohtani's star power and enjoying the good luck that the pitching issue wasn't serious for the AL MVP frontrunner, Angels manager Phil Nevin had to explain what went wrong with his closer.
Ware will be enshrined on Saturday.
This isn't the first time Diggs or other defenders have chirped at Dallas' franchise quarterback. It's worked out pretty well before.
We think these teams are set to improve after bad seasons in 2022.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus gives his take on some key ADPs that have seen some movement this week.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
The NBA players' union spoke out against the Magic's recent political donation of $50,000.
Florida State's president said Wednesday the school could leave the ACC if it doesn't get more money from the conference's annual payouts.
Anthony Rizzo said he was more tired and would wake up feeling hungover as a result of the injury.