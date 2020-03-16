What Matt Cain was thinking during Gregor Blanco's perfect-game catch

Matt Cain and Gregor Blanco are forever linked.

All because of the events on June 13, 2012, when Blanco made an incredible diving catch in the top of the seventh inning to preserve Cain's perfect game against the Astros.

With NBC Sports Bay Area airing Cain's perfect game at 7 p.m. Sunday, Amy G called on fans to submit questions for the former Giants ace and she relayed them to him in person.

So, what was going through Cain's mind before Blanco made the catch of his life?

"I can still picture turning around and expecting [Giants center fielder Angel] Pagan to be going to get it because I felt like [Astros center fielder Jordan] Schafer, left-handed hitter hit it. If anything, it should curve a little back towards center field. And I turned around and he's nowhere to be found and I'm like 'Oh no, alright, we're gonna give up a hit.' And then all of a sudden, out of nowhere, just out of nowhere, he comes along and it almost looks easy when you watch it back on tape but in the moment, it was just phenomenal. It still doesn't make sense that he was able to run that ball down because they way the ball comes down in right center field is never normal. It never falls straight down."

.@DawsonWrightMLB wants to know: What was going through your mind when you saw Blanco chase after that fly ball in triples alley? pic.twitter.com/7Oo4i4A91B — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 16, 2020

Amy G brought up a rumor that Cain bought Rolex watches for Blanco and the rest of his teammates.

Half of that rumor is right.

"No, we didn't do Rolexes, but the guys on the team got watches back when I was huge into my watches," Cain said.

