Matt Buckler: There's a new Morticia Addams in town

Aug. 10—It all started in 1964 with Carolyn Jones playing Morticia Addams on "The Addams Family."

Several Morticias later, the torch is being passed to another Jones — Catherine Zeta-Jones.

She will take over the role for Netflix's new series, "Wednesday," which is based on the life of Morticia's daughter, played by Jenna Ortega. Tim Burton is the executive producer.

It will be interesting to see how this version compares to the original, which still is being shown in syndication on MeTV.

There only are four requirements to play an Addams on TV — you have to creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky. It's a rare actress that can handle all four attributes.

Manchester oversight

The athletes may be young — even younger than many Olympic gymnasts — but they are old enough to capture the attention of the town of Manchester.

The Manchester Little League continued its quest of going where no Manchester athlete has ever gone before — to Williamsport Pa. for the Little League World Series — with a 3-1 win over Vermont Monday in the opening round of the New England Regionals in Bristol.

When a Little League team is having a historic run, it's not just an athletic event, it's a community event.

WFSB-TV3, however, failed to get the memo.

While other stations provided extensive coverage of Manchester's win on their 6 p.m. newscasts, there wasn't any mention of the game on Channel 3's 6 p.m. newscast. That's because there was no sports report on the 6 p.m. newscast.

WVIT-TV30 had the most complete coverage. Not only did anchor Gabrielle Lucivero present the key highlights, there also was a virtual interview with Manchester coach Rob Rastelli, who only appeared on Channel 30.

Because of COVID restrictions, it was difficult to line up interviews, but Channel 30 was able to do it.

There was just one blemish. Lucivero said the first Manchester run was scored by "coach's son." I'm sure that's not the name on his birth certificate.

Story continues

WTNH-TV8 and WTIC-TV61 also provided highlights. Because the game started at 1 p.m., it was a perfect fit for the early-evening news.

Channel 3 made it up to viewers at 11 p.m. with a solid report from Marc Robbins. The station had all the highlights and also featured one of the parents, who told Channel 3 viewers how special this team was. Robbins even pointed out Mayor Jay Moran, who was at the game.

It could have had the same story, however, at 6 p.m. The state's other stations couldn't wait until 10 or 11 p.m. to tell the story. Channel 3 shouldn't have waited either.

Barstool baseball

ESPN televises Major League Baseball games every Monday and Wednesday and has been for the past several years.

Because those games aren't exclusive, however, the only time I tune into ESPN for baseball is when the Red Sox, Yankees, or Mets aren't playing. ESPN is the fourth option.

Apparently that isn't good enough for ESPN. It is dropping the Monday and Wednesday packages after this season and keeping only "Sunday Night Baseball."

No other broadcast or cable network is showing any interest in the package, but there are some streaming networks that may take the games.

The New York Post is reporting that Barstool Sports is negotiating with Major League Baseball. While nothing has been signed, Barstool's coverage would likely include a lot of gambling information.

This is just another example, however, that shows the future of TV sports is in streaming.

It's the wave of the future — and it could turn out to be a tidal wave.

Follow Matt Buckler for more television, radio, and sports coverage on the JI's Twitter @journalinquirer, and see his articles on the Journal Inquirer Facebook page.