Matt Brown rips ‘ridiculous’ scoring in decision loss to Carlos Condit at UFC on ABC 1

Danny Segura
·2 min read

Matt Brown didn’t like the way his fight was scored Saturday.

The longtime UFC fighter thought he did enough to outpoint Carlos Condit in the UFC on ABC 1 co-main event in Abu Dhabi. Brown (22-18 MMA, 15-12 UFC) lost a unanimous decision to Condit with 30-27 scores on all three judges’ scorecards.

Brown said he thought it was a close fight and at the very least thinks the scoring should’ve reflected that, even if the end result would’ve been the same.

“30-27 is ridiculous,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “I won the first round 100% he won the second for sure and the third is really close but I ended on top. Should have got the decision imo (in my opinion) but if he got it based on just the third round I wouldn’t be mad. (explicit) judges.

“Thanks for all the love and support (and the occasional hate) I’m still getting better and stronger every day and I will learn and grow from this! Hope you all enjoyed the show!”

Brown did have a good first round and managed to stay on top for a good portion of the round while landing ground and pound on Condit.

The 40-year-old competitor is now on a two-fight losing skid after a two-fight winning streak.

