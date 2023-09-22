Matt Breida's touchdown run draws Giants within 17-12

The Giants have rallied to pull within one score of the 49ers.

Once trailing 17-3, the Giants got a 57-yard field goal from Graham Gano with 13 seconds remaining until halftime and now have scored their first touchdown of the night. New York trails 17-12 with 10:00 remaining in the third quarter.

Shemar Jean-Charles received a 15-yard penalty for fair catch interference, giving the Giants great field position at the San Francisco 37. It took only two plays before they were in the end zone.

Parris Campbell caught a 7-yard pass from Daniel Jones and then Darren Waller drew a 22-yard pass interference penalty on Deommondre Lenoir to set up Matt Breida's 8-yard touchdown run. The Giants went for 2 points, and Jones was sacked.

Jones now is 14-of-20 for 112 yards.

Giants cornerback Deonte Banks is questionable to return with a right arm injury.