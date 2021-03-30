Running back Matt Breida had at least 126 touches during his first three seasons in the NFL, but a trade sending him to the 49ers to the Dolphins last year was followed by a big drop is usage.

Breida had 68 touches in Miami and he didn’t find a landing spot in free agency that promises a bigger role. Breida signed with the Bills and projects to be the third back behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss on a team that had little use for a third back last season.

Signing Breida could signal a change in plans, but Breida said Monday that he’s not one to “go around pouting and complaining about carries.” He learned while playing with backs like Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert, and Jeff Wilson with the 49ers that opportunities don’t always come as expected.

“You never know when it’s going to be your turn,” Breida said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “Guys do go down. It’s the unfortunate nature of our business, so I feel like you’ve got to be ready in all aspects. We’re only going to be as good as our weakest link, so you want everyone on the team to be on the same level. . . . Just be humble and don’t be selfish and everything else will work itself out.”

In Breida’s last two seasons, he’s helped the Dolphins to their first winning record since 2016 and the 49ers to a Super Bowl bid. The Bills wouldn’t mind seeing his arrival help them mimic the NFC West team’s success.

Matt Breida won’t “go around pouting and complaining about carries” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk