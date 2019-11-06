Matt Breida says 8-0 49ers only will improve despite undefeated start

The 49ers don't appear to be sick of reminding the world they have an 8-0 record. For running back Matt Breida, the team is just getting started.

"I feel like, each game, we're getting better," Breida said on a recent episode of "Rapsheet and Friends." We still haven't played our best game yet, and every game, you can pick little things, little details that we can get better on. We still haven't played our best ball yet. I think we'll start playing our best ball toward the end of the year, and hopefully, we can carry that into the postseason."

Despite some history of strong starts resulting in an end-of-the-season womp, Breida maintains the way the team is working together will benefit them in the long run.

"I think a lot of guys, especially at this level, they want it to be about themselves," Breida said. "But you see that the teams that are very successful and do great, it's not about you. It's about doing whatever role that you want to do, and it's a team sport. No one guy out there is going to win the game, or no one guy can go out there and win a Super Bowl."

"So I feel like that's what our team's done a great job (at), is buying it as a team," Breida added. "No matter who's out there, no matter if it's a backup or starter, we're all going to play the same way."

Picture this: The current 49ers' squad, but with some of their bigger named players back from injury.

Kyle Jusczczyk is feeling 100 percent after spraining his MCL in Week 5 and should be back on Monday to face the Seattle Seahawks, left tackle Joe Staley also plans to return to the lineup after suffering from a fractured fibula on Sept. 15. Finally, right tackle Mike McGlinchey is hopeful he will be on the squad come Monday. He was out for four games following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

That's not only one heck of a reunion tour, but just what they need to make that Super Bowl dream come to fruition. Or, at the very least, make for a very fun ride.

