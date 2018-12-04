Matt Breida ruled out of 49ers' game vs. Broncos with ankle injury originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

49ers running back Matt Breida will not be available to play this week against the Denver Broncos because of an ankle injury.

Breida sustained an injury to his left ankle Sunday during pregame warmups in Seattle. He has been bothered by a left ankle injury since the Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the recent injury is different from the injury that has plagued the second-year pro this season.

Breida ranks 13th in the NFL with 744 yards on 132 carries, with three touchdowns. He also has caught 21 passes for 209 yards and two more scores.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt will not be available this week because of a shoulder stringer that he aggravated against the Seahawks. Outside linebacker/defensive end Dekoda Watson will go on season-ending injured reserve with a calf injury.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin returned to the team Monday, and is expected to be available this week, Shanahan said. Goodwin missed the past two games, as the team excused him to deal with a family matter.

[RELATED: Wilson carries running back load for 49ers]

With Breida unavailable this week, undrafted rookie Jeff Wilson is expected to receive the bulk of the playing time. Wilson played 55 of the 49ers' 76 snaps Sunday, and he gained 61 yards on 15 carries and also caught eight passes for 73 yards.

Alfred Morris and Matthew Dayes are the only other healthy running backs on the 49ers' roster.