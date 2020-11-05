Matt Breida out of practice with hamstring injury

On the same day that the Dolphins No. 1 running back, Myles Gaskin, was placed on injured reserve, the Dolphins’ No. 2 running back was out of practice as well.

Matt Breida missed practice for the second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

Breida has 37 carries for 128 yards this season as the primary backup to Gaskin. He would start in Gaskin’s place if healthy, but it’s looking increasingly like he’s going to be out on Sunday at Arizona.

DeAndre Washington, who just arrived in a trade with the Chiefs, may be pressed into service this week. The other running backs on the Dolphins’ roster are Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed. Howard would seem to be the natural choice as the starter, given that the Dolphins signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract in free agency, but Howard has barely played this season and been ineffective when getting the ball, with just 11 yards on 19 touches so far this season.

