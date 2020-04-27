Matt Breida posts farewell message to 49ers, fans after Dolphins trade

The 49ers took a chance by signing undrafted running back Matt Breida back in 2017.

Three years later, he had made his mark on the 49ers and the NFL.

So the decision to trade him to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round draft pick on Saturday had to be tough for general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.

But the 49ers had a surplus of running backs and needed to create salary cap space.

For Breida, the move is bittersweet. He's leaving the team that gave him his first shot and a team that has a chance to win a Super Bowl, but he's going to a team where he'll likely get considerably more carries.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old posted a farewell message to the 49ers, the Faithful and the Bay Area.

"It's been an honor being a 49er & I will forever be grateful to management, my coaches, teammates & most especially to the Niner Faithful," Breida wrote. "The bay will always hold a special place in my heart. Was blessed to be able to call this place home. Too my brothers I will love you guys forever. We went through a lot together to build something great and special. We are family forever!"

In 43 games with the 49ers, Breida carried the rock 381 times for 1,902 yards and scored six touchdowns. He also caught 67 passes for 561 yards and found the end zone four times.

Breida will be missed by the 49ers, but Shanahan still has Tevin Coleman, Jerrick McKinnon, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. at his disposal.

