Matt Breida played in a crowded backfield with the 49ers last season, but an offseason trade to the Dolphins hasn’t led to a big jump in playing time for the running back.

Breida has played 30 snaps, run the ball 12 times and caught one pass through the first two weeks of the season. Myles Gaskin and Jordan Howard have both gotten more carries and Gaskin has nearly tripled Breida’s snaps over the first two games.

It’s not a state of affairs that’s causing Breida to lose much sleep. He told reporters on Tuesday that he trusts the plan put together by the team’s coaches.

“I’m not the type of guy that worries about how many carries I get,” Breida said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

One thing that would help Breida and the rest of the backs get the ball more would be playing from in front. The Dolphins never led in their Week One loss to the Patriots and they never had the ball during the few minutes they led the Bills in the second half of their Week Two loss.

If they can get out in front of the Jaguars on Thursday night, Breida may see more work come his way.

Matt Breida not worrying about how many carries he gets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk