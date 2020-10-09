After watching his friend and former teammate Jerick McKinnon finally get back onto the field this season, Miami Dolphins running back Matt Breida is thrilled to see McKinnon having success with the San Francisco 49ers after two years lost to injured reserve.

“The dude works his tail off,” Breida said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I looked up to him when I came into college and we played together, and he’s proven a lot of people wrong still to this day that think that he’s going to come back and he’s going to be the same back.

“I’m pretty sure he’s still doing the same stuff he was doing before he was hurt, so I’m very happy for him and what he’s doing right now.”

McKinnon and Breida overlapped in college at Georgia Sourthern. McKinnon would become a third round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 while Breida went undrafted in 2017. Joining the 49ers as a free agent in 2018, McKinnon suffered a torn ACL and missed all of his first season with the team due to the injury. He then had a setback that ultimately kept him out for all of 2019. Brieda, then with the 49ers, was part of the strong rushing attack that helped the team reach the Super Bowl last season amid McKinnon’s continued absence.

McKinnon has started the last two games for the 49ers and scored a rushing touchdown in each of the last three games for the team.

Now in Miami, Breida is returning to the Bay Area this weekend as the Dolphins play the 49ers this weekend. With McKinnon, Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman all crowding the backfield in San Francisco, Breida was traded to Miami this offseason.

Matt Breida happy for Jerick McKinnon to be back producing for 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk