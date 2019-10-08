The Browns opened up with a trick play as Odell Beckham threw a 20-yard pass to Jarvis Landry. The 49ers lined up and ran up the middle.

San Francisco’s result was better.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After the Browns punted, Matt Breida followed fullback Kyle Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle through the hole. Eighty-three yards later, he was in the end zone untouched.

He reached 22.3 mph on his run, the fastest Next Gen Stats has tracked any runner this year.

Breida waved good-bye to cornerback Damarious Randall as he neared the end zone.

One play, one touchdown and only 1:43 into the game, the 49ers led 7-0.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield since has thrown an interception, with Richard Sherman picking him on a pass intended for Antonio Callaway.