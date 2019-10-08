Matt Breida reaches amazing speed on TD run, waves goodbye to Browns as he scores

It’s hard to make fellow NFL players look slow. Not many can do it.

On the San Francisco 49ers’ first offensive play Monday night, Matt Breida made the Cleveland Browns look like they were standing in quicksand.

Breida took a handoff, cut back and got into the open field. Because the Browns had eight players in the box near the line of scrimmage, once he got past them he was one-on-one with free safety Damarious Randall. Randall once ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. He’s fast. Breida is much faster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Breida cruised past Randall for an 83-yard touchdown. Once he blew past Randall, Breida added insult by waving goodbye to him and the rest of the Browns defense.

Breida reached a top speed of 22.3 miles per hour, the fastest speed for any NFL ballcarrier this season according to Next Gen Stats. Cordarrelle Patterson of the Chicago Bears had the top speed at 22.23 miles per hour on a run in Week 2.

Last season, the top speed clocked by Next Gen Stats was 22.09 miles per hour. That was also Breida. Breida’s 22.3 miles per hour is the fastest speed for a ballcarrier in Next Gen Stats’ database, which dates back to the 2016 season.

If you tuned in early to the 49ers-Browns game, you saw something pretty rare. It’s not going to be easy for a ballcarrier to get faster than 22.3 miles per hour on a football field.

Matt Breida of the San Francisco 49ers got up to an amazing speed on a TD run. (Getty Images)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: