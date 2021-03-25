Matt Breida is moving from one AFC East team to another.

The running back has agreed to terms with the Bills on a one-year deal, Buffalo announced on Thursday.

Breida played the 2020 season with Miami, where he appeared in 12 games and rushed for 254 yards. He also made nine receptions for 96 yards.

Originally entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern, Breida spent his first three seasons with the 49ers. He started 13 games in 2018, recording 1,075 yards from scrimmage with five touchdowns. The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Breida as a restricted free agent before trading him to Miami last offseason.

In all Breida has rushed for 2,156 yards with six touchdowns and caught 76 passes for 657 yards with four TDs in his four-year career.

Matt Breida agrees to terms with Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk