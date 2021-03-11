Matt Bradley leads No. 11 California men’s basketball past No. 6 Stanford in the opening round of the 2021 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament

Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Bill Walton recap No. 11 California men’s basketball 76-58 victory over No. 6 Stanford in the opening round of the 2021 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, Mar. 10 in Las Vegas. Junior guard Matt Bradley finished with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting along with six rebounds and six assists. Stanford drops its final five games of the season to finish at 14-13 overall. Cal will face No. 3 Colorado on Thursday, Mar. 11 at 8:30 PT / 9:30 MT on ESPN.

