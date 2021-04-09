Matt Bowen: Rams are ‘really good scheme fit’ for Indiana S Jamar Johnson

GlobeNewswire

Dublin, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Precision Psychiatry Market: Focus on Product Type, Biomarker, Sample, Technology, Applications, End Users, Country Data (15 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for precision psychiatry is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 17.26% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. The market is driven by certain factors, which include decreasing cost of sequencing, increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies, and global increase in mental health burden, that are fuelling the growth of the global precision psychiatry market.The market is favored by the developments in the field of molecular diagnostics, which are used for the diagnosis and assessment of psychiatric disorders. Currently, the precision psychiatry industry is witnessing an upsurge due to the decreasing cost of sequencing, increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies, and global increase in mental health burden. Additionally, the high adoption of advanced molecular diagnostic technologies by the researchers to conduct genomic and proteomic analysis related to the onset and manifestation of psychiatric disorders are some of the critical factors that are expected to bolster the market growth.Furthermore, biotechnology companies are focusing on the development of robust precision psychiatry solutions for a wide range of applications to support clinicians in conducting an in-depth molecular analysis.Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, biomarker, sample, technology, application, end user, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.Growth Drivers Decreasing Cost of SequencingIncreasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth StrategiesGlobal Increase in Mental Health Burden Market Challenges Lack of Established Regulatory Policies for Precision Diagnostics in the Field of Precision PsychiatryLack of Awareness for Precision Psychiatry Diagnostics Market Opportunities Increased Use of Precision Diagnostics for Drug Development by Pharmaceutical and Companion Diagnostics CompaniesMassive Scope for Adoption of NGS-Based Genetic Tests in Emerging Markets Key Companies ProfiledIllumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, ARUP Laboratories, Invitae Corporation, OPKO Health, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Centogene N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Fulgent Genetics, PreventionGeneticsKey Questions Answered in this Report: How is precision psychiatry revolutionizing the field of mental health diagnostics?What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global precision psychiatry market?What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global precision psychiatry market?How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global precision psychiatry landscape?What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to precision psychiatry?What are the potential entry barriers, which are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments? Following are the segments:Product Type (Products and Services)Sample (Blood-Based and Non-Blood-Based)Biomarker (Genetic Biomarkers and Protein)Technology (Sequencing, PCR, Microarray, Immunoassay, LC/MS, and Others)Application (Parkinson's Disease, Autism, Alzheimer's Disease, Depression, Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder, and Others)End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutions, and Others)Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World)What are the growth opportunities for the companies in the region of their operation?Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global precision psychiatry market?Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?What are the current unmet needs that are being faced in the global precision psychiatry market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Product Definition1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion2 Market Scope2.1 Scope of the Study2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report3 Research Methodology3.1 Global Precision Psychiatry Market: Research Methodology3.2 Data Sources3.2.1 Primary Data Sources3.2.2 Secondary Data Sources3.3 Market Estimation Model3.4 Criteria for Company Profiling4 Market Overview4.1 Market Definition4.2 Market Footprint and Growth Potential4.3 Future Potential4.4 COVID-19 Impact: Global Precision Psychiatry Market5 Market Dynamics5.1 Overview5.2 Market Drivers5.2.1 Decreasing Cost of Sequencing5.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Market5.2.3 Global Increase in Mental Health Burden5.3 Market Restraints5.3.1 Lack of Established Regulatory Policies for Precision Diagnostics in the Field of Precision Psychiatry5.3.2 Lack of Awareness for Precision Psychiatry Diagnostics5.4 Market Opportunities5.4.1 Increased Use of Precision Diagnostics for Drug Development by Pharmaceutical and Companion Diagnostics Companies5.4.2 Massive Scope for Adoption of NGS-based Genetic Tests in Emerging Markets6 Industry Insights6.1 Overview6.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.6.2.1 FDA Regulation6.2.2 CMS Regulation6.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe6.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific6.4.1 China6.4.2 Japan6.4.3 South Korea6.4.4 Australia7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Product Launches7.2 Product Approvals and Designations7.3 Synergistic Activities7.4 Acquisitions7.5 Funding7.6 Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2019-20207.7 Growth Share Analysis7.7.1 Growth Share Analysis (by Company)8 Global Precision Psychiatry Market (by Product Type)8.1 Overview8.2 Products8.3 Services9 Global Precision Psychiatry Market (by Biomarker Type)9.1 Overview9.2 Genetic Biomarkers9.2.1 Genetic Biomarkers (by Application)9.2.1.1 Parkinson's Disease9.2.1.2 Autism9.2.1.3 Alzheimer's Disease9.2.1.4 Depression9.2.1.5 Schizophrenia9.2.1.6 Bipolar Disorder9.2.1.7 Other Applications9.3 Protein Biomarkers9.3.1 Protein Biomarkers (by Application)9.3.1.1 Parkinson's Disease9.3.1.2 Autism9.3.1.3 Alzheimer's Disease9.3.1.4 Depression9.3.1.5 Schizophrenia9.3.1.6 Bipolar Disorder9.3.1.7 Other Applications10 Global Precision Psychiatry Market (by Sample)10.1 Overview10.2 Blood-Based10.3 Non-Blood-Based10.3.1 Saliva10.3.2 Urine10.3.3 Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF)10.3.4 Others11 Global Precision Psychiatry Market (by Technology)11.1 Overview11.2 Sequencing11.2.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)11.2.2 Sanger Sequencing11.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)11.3.1 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)11.3.2 Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR)11.4 Microarray11.5 Immunoassay11.6 Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)11.7 Other Technologies12 Global Precision Psychiatry Market (by Application)12.1 Overview12.2 Alzheimer's Disease12.2.1 Global Precision Psychiatry Market for Alzheimer's Disease (by Technology)12.3 Parkinson's Disease12.3.1 Global Precision Psychiatry Market for Parkinson's Disease (by Technology)12.4 Autism12.4.1 Global Precision Psychiatry Market for Autism (by Technology)12.5 Depression12.5.1 Global Precision Psychiatry Market for Depression (by Technology)12.6 Schizophrenia12.6.1 Global Precision Psychiatry Market for Schizophrenia (by Technology)12.7 Bipolar Disorder12.7.1 Global Precision Psychiatry Market for Bipolar Disorder (by Technology)12.8 Other Applications13 Global Precision Psychiatry Market (by End User)13.1 Overview13.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories13.3 Academic and Research Institutions13.4 Other End Users14 Global Precision Psychiatry Market (by Region)14.1 Overview14.2 North America14.2.1 U.S.14.2.2 Canada14.3 Europe14.3.1 Germany14.3.2 UK.14.3.3 France14.3.4 Italy14.3.5 Spain14.3.6 Netherlands14.3.7 Rest-of-Europe14.4 Asia-Pacific14.4.1 China14.4.2 Japan14.4.3 South Korea14.4.4 Australia14.4.5 India14.4.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific14.5 Latin America14.5.1 Brazil14.5.2 Mexico14.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America14.6 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)15 Company Profiles15.1 Overview15.2 Illumina, Inc.15.2.1 Company Overview15.2.2 Role of Illumina, Inc. in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.2.3 Financials15.2.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.2.5 SWOT Analysis15.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.15.3.1 Company Overview15.3.2 Role of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.3.3 Financials15.3.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.3.5 SWOT Analysis15.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.15.4.1 Company Overview15.4.2 Role of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.4.3 Financials15.4.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.4.5 SWOT Analysis15.5 QIAGEN N.V.15.5.1 Company Overview15.5.2 Role of QIAGEN N.V. in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.5.3 Financials15.5.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company15.5.5 SWOT Analysis15.6 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated15.6.1 Company Overview15.6.2 Role of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.6.3 Financials15.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.7 ARUP Laboratories15.7.1 Company Overview15.7.2 Role of ARUP Laboratories in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.7.3 SWOT Analysis15.8 Invitae Corporation15.8.1 Company Overview15.8.2 Role of Invitae Corporation, Inc. in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.8.3 Financials15.8.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.8.5 SWOT Analysis15.9 OPKO Health, Inc.15.9.1 Company Overview15.9.2 Role of OPKO Health, Inc. in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.9.3 Financials15.9.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.9.5 SWOT Analysis15.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings15.10.1 Company Overview15.10.2 Role of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.10.3 Financials15.10.4 SWOT Analysis15.11 CENTOGENE N.V.15.11.1 Company Overview15.11.2 Role of CENTOGENE N.V. in Precision Psychiatry Market15.11.3 Financials15.11.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.11.5 SWOT Analysis15.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.15.12.1 Company Overview15.12.2 Role of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. in Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.12.3 Financials15.12.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.12.5 SWOT Analysis15.13 Myriad Genetics, Inc.15.13.1 Company Overview15.13.2 Role of Myriad Genetics, Inc. in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.13.3 Financials15.13.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.13.5 SWOT Analysis15.14 Konica Minolta, Inc.15.14.1 Company Overview15.14.2 Role of Konica Minolta, Inc. in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.14.3 Financials15.14.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.14.5 SWOT Analysis15.15 Fulgent Genetics15.15.1 Company Overview15.15.2 Role of Fulgent Genetics in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.15.3 Financials15.15.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.15.5 SWOT Analysis15.16 PreventionGenetics15.16.1 Company Overview15.16.2 Role of the PreventionGenetics in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.16.3 SWOT Analysis For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3182e