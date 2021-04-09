Matt Bowen: Rams are ‘really good scheme fit’ for Indiana S Jamar Johnson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Even though they lost John Johnson in free agency, the Los Angeles Rams aren’t necessarily in the market for a safety. They have Jordan Fuller, Terrell Burgess, Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott, all of whom are capable of starting on defense.

But with how often the Rams deploy big nickel and dime packages where three safeties may be on the field, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they selected one in the draft. Matt Bowen of ESPN recently broke down film of Indiana safety Jamar Johnson and he loves his fit with the Rams.

Los Angeles ran a bunch of two-high looks in 2020, which is the type of role Johnson excels in, as well as coming underneath as a slot or box defender in sub-packages.

Johnson won’t be a first-round pick, but he could be a target in the third or fourth round. Cornerback, linebacker and edge rusher should all be higher priorities, as should center, but don’t rule out the Rams drafting a versatile safety.

Johnson can play deep, blitz the quarterback and even split out wide against wide receivers, making him a highly versatile defender. Here’s a look at three plays that Bowen broke down.

If Fuller, Burgess and Rapp all continue to develop, the Rams will be set at safety for the next two or three years. But with how infrequently they re-sign their own defensive backs, the revolving door could continue and having a player like Johnson would give them good depth and talent at a key position.

Johnson is an underrated player in a strong safety class and someone to keep an eye on as the draft approaches.

List

Tracking every draft prospect the Rams have met with so far

Recommended Stories

  • PsyBio Therapeutics Retains KCSA Strategic Communications for Investor Relations Services

    PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company pioneering the next generation of targeted psychoactive medications, announces that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Kanan Corbin Schupak & Aronow, Inc. d/b/a KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA") to provide investor relations services (the "Services").

  • Outlook on the Precision Psychiatry Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies is Driving Growth

    Dublin, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Precision Psychiatry Market: Focus on Product Type, Biomarker, Sample, Technology, Applications, End Users, Country Data (15 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for precision psychiatry is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 17.26% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. The market is driven by certain factors, which include decreasing cost of sequencing, increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies, and global increase in mental health burden, that are fuelling the growth of the global precision psychiatry market.The market is favored by the developments in the field of molecular diagnostics, which are used for the diagnosis and assessment of psychiatric disorders. Currently, the precision psychiatry industry is witnessing an upsurge due to the decreasing cost of sequencing, increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies, and global increase in mental health burden. Additionally, the high adoption of advanced molecular diagnostic technologies by the researchers to conduct genomic and proteomic analysis related to the onset and manifestation of psychiatric disorders are some of the critical factors that are expected to bolster the market growth.Furthermore, biotechnology companies are focusing on the development of robust precision psychiatry solutions for a wide range of applications to support clinicians in conducting an in-depth molecular analysis.Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, biomarker, sample, technology, application, end user, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.Growth Drivers Decreasing Cost of SequencingIncreasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth StrategiesGlobal Increase in Mental Health Burden Market Challenges Lack of Established Regulatory Policies for Precision Diagnostics in the Field of Precision PsychiatryLack of Awareness for Precision Psychiatry Diagnostics Market Opportunities Increased Use of Precision Diagnostics for Drug Development by Pharmaceutical and Companion Diagnostics CompaniesMassive Scope for Adoption of NGS-Based Genetic Tests in Emerging Markets Key Companies ProfiledIllumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, ARUP Laboratories, Invitae Corporation, OPKO Health, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Centogene N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Fulgent Genetics, PreventionGeneticsKey Questions Answered in this Report: How is precision psychiatry revolutionizing the field of mental health diagnostics?What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global precision psychiatry market?What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global precision psychiatry market?How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global precision psychiatry landscape?What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to precision psychiatry?What are the potential entry barriers, which are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments? Following are the segments:Product Type (Products and Services)Sample (Blood-Based and Non-Blood-Based)Biomarker (Genetic Biomarkers and Protein)Technology (Sequencing, PCR, Microarray, Immunoassay, LC/MS, and Others)Application (Parkinson's Disease, Autism, Alzheimer's Disease, Depression, Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder, and Others)End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutions, and Others)Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World)What are the growth opportunities for the companies in the region of their operation?Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global precision psychiatry market?Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?What are the current unmet needs that are being faced in the global precision psychiatry market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Product Definition1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion2 Market Scope2.1 Scope of the Study2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report3 Research Methodology3.1 Global Precision Psychiatry Market: Research Methodology3.2 Data Sources3.2.1 Primary Data Sources3.2.2 Secondary Data Sources3.3 Market Estimation Model3.4 Criteria for Company Profiling4 Market Overview4.1 Market Definition4.2 Market Footprint and Growth Potential4.3 Future Potential4.4 COVID-19 Impact: Global Precision Psychiatry Market5 Market Dynamics5.1 Overview5.2 Market Drivers5.2.1 Decreasing Cost of Sequencing5.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Market5.2.3 Global Increase in Mental Health Burden5.3 Market Restraints5.3.1 Lack of Established Regulatory Policies for Precision Diagnostics in the Field of Precision Psychiatry5.3.2 Lack of Awareness for Precision Psychiatry Diagnostics5.4 Market Opportunities5.4.1 Increased Use of Precision Diagnostics for Drug Development by Pharmaceutical and Companion Diagnostics Companies5.4.2 Massive Scope for Adoption of NGS-based Genetic Tests in Emerging Markets6 Industry Insights6.1 Overview6.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.6.2.1 FDA Regulation6.2.2 CMS Regulation6.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe6.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific6.4.1 China6.4.2 Japan6.4.3 South Korea6.4.4 Australia7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Product Launches7.2 Product Approvals and Designations7.3 Synergistic Activities7.4 Acquisitions7.5 Funding7.6 Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2019-20207.7 Growth Share Analysis7.7.1 Growth Share Analysis (by Company)8 Global Precision Psychiatry Market (by Product Type)8.1 Overview8.2 Products8.3 Services9 Global Precision Psychiatry Market (by Biomarker Type)9.1 Overview9.2 Genetic Biomarkers9.2.1 Genetic Biomarkers (by Application)9.2.1.1 Parkinson's Disease9.2.1.2 Autism9.2.1.3 Alzheimer's Disease9.2.1.4 Depression9.2.1.5 Schizophrenia9.2.1.6 Bipolar Disorder9.2.1.7 Other Applications9.3 Protein Biomarkers9.3.1 Protein Biomarkers (by Application)9.3.1.1 Parkinson's Disease9.3.1.2 Autism9.3.1.3 Alzheimer's Disease9.3.1.4 Depression9.3.1.5 Schizophrenia9.3.1.6 Bipolar Disorder9.3.1.7 Other Applications10 Global Precision Psychiatry Market (by Sample)10.1 Overview10.2 Blood-Based10.3 Non-Blood-Based10.3.1 Saliva10.3.2 Urine10.3.3 Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF)10.3.4 Others11 Global Precision Psychiatry Market (by Technology)11.1 Overview11.2 Sequencing11.2.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)11.2.2 Sanger Sequencing11.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)11.3.1 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)11.3.2 Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR)11.4 Microarray11.5 Immunoassay11.6 Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)11.7 Other Technologies12 Global Precision Psychiatry Market (by Application)12.1 Overview12.2 Alzheimer's Disease12.2.1 Global Precision Psychiatry Market for Alzheimer's Disease (by Technology)12.3 Parkinson's Disease12.3.1 Global Precision Psychiatry Market for Parkinson's Disease (by Technology)12.4 Autism12.4.1 Global Precision Psychiatry Market for Autism (by Technology)12.5 Depression12.5.1 Global Precision Psychiatry Market for Depression (by Technology)12.6 Schizophrenia12.6.1 Global Precision Psychiatry Market for Schizophrenia (by Technology)12.7 Bipolar Disorder12.7.1 Global Precision Psychiatry Market for Bipolar Disorder (by Technology)12.8 Other Applications13 Global Precision Psychiatry Market (by End User)13.1 Overview13.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories13.3 Academic and Research Institutions13.4 Other End Users14 Global Precision Psychiatry Market (by Region)14.1 Overview14.2 North America14.2.1 U.S.14.2.2 Canada14.3 Europe14.3.1 Germany14.3.2 UK.14.3.3 France14.3.4 Italy14.3.5 Spain14.3.6 Netherlands14.3.7 Rest-of-Europe14.4 Asia-Pacific14.4.1 China14.4.2 Japan14.4.3 South Korea14.4.4 Australia14.4.5 India14.4.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific14.5 Latin America14.5.1 Brazil14.5.2 Mexico14.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America14.6 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)15 Company Profiles15.1 Overview15.2 Illumina, Inc.15.2.1 Company Overview15.2.2 Role of Illumina, Inc. in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.2.3 Financials15.2.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.2.5 SWOT Analysis15.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.15.3.1 Company Overview15.3.2 Role of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.3.3 Financials15.3.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.3.5 SWOT Analysis15.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.15.4.1 Company Overview15.4.2 Role of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.4.3 Financials15.4.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.4.5 SWOT Analysis15.5 QIAGEN N.V.15.5.1 Company Overview15.5.2 Role of QIAGEN N.V. in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.5.3 Financials15.5.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company15.5.5 SWOT Analysis15.6 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated15.6.1 Company Overview15.6.2 Role of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.6.3 Financials15.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.7 ARUP Laboratories15.7.1 Company Overview15.7.2 Role of ARUP Laboratories in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.7.3 SWOT Analysis15.8 Invitae Corporation15.8.1 Company Overview15.8.2 Role of Invitae Corporation, Inc. in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.8.3 Financials15.8.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.8.5 SWOT Analysis15.9 OPKO Health, Inc.15.9.1 Company Overview15.9.2 Role of OPKO Health, Inc. in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.9.3 Financials15.9.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.9.5 SWOT Analysis15.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings15.10.1 Company Overview15.10.2 Role of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.10.3 Financials15.10.4 SWOT Analysis15.11 CENTOGENE N.V.15.11.1 Company Overview15.11.2 Role of CENTOGENE N.V. in Precision Psychiatry Market15.11.3 Financials15.11.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.11.5 SWOT Analysis15.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.15.12.1 Company Overview15.12.2 Role of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. in Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.12.3 Financials15.12.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.12.5 SWOT Analysis15.13 Myriad Genetics, Inc.15.13.1 Company Overview15.13.2 Role of Myriad Genetics, Inc. in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.13.3 Financials15.13.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.13.5 SWOT Analysis15.14 Konica Minolta, Inc.15.14.1 Company Overview15.14.2 Role of Konica Minolta, Inc. in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.14.3 Financials15.14.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.14.5 SWOT Analysis15.15 Fulgent Genetics15.15.1 Company Overview15.15.2 Role of Fulgent Genetics in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.15.3 Financials15.15.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company15.15.5 SWOT Analysis15.16 PreventionGenetics15.16.1 Company Overview15.16.2 Role of the PreventionGenetics in the Global Precision Psychiatry Market15.16.3 SWOT Analysis For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3182e CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

  • Arteta says Aubameyang is 'totally' committed to Arsenal

    Mikel Arteta says striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is "totally" committed to Arsenal even though he has been in and out of the team and he played down comparisons with the Mesut Ozil situation.

  • 'The right to vote is fundamental': Augusta National chairman addresses Georgia election law

    Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley spoke about the challenges and controversies of the Georgia law on Wednesday.

  • Report: Multiple teams interested in trading for Teddy Bridgewater

    After the Panthers acquired quarterback Sam Darnold, they gave Teddy Bridgewater permission to seek a trade. Multiple teams are interested. Bridgewater has already found multiple teams interested in trading for him, Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network. But no one is going to trade for him on his current contract, which pays him a $17 [more]

  • Once again, Justin Rose leads the Masters. Can he get it done at last?

    Justin Rose seized control of the 2021 Masters with a dominant second nine performance.

  • Najee Harris says ESPN NFL draft analyst can 'kiss my ass' over evaluation

    Najee Harris wasn't a fan of Todd McShay's scouting report.

  • Demetrious Johnson still wants to see knees to grounded opponents despite knockout loss at ONE on TNT I

    Demetrious Johnson still thinks the rule of kneeing a downed opponent should be legal despite being on the receiving end at ONE on TNT I.

  • Lee Westwood's Masters dream dies before it gets going after wayward first-round 78

    Was it the call to swap in son Sam for fiancee Helen Storey on the bag? Did playing with defending champion Dustin Johnson somehow unnerve him? Perhaps the decision to rest up last week robbed him of momentum? Whatever it was, after all the hype, the hope, the incredible form in the build-up, there was something particularly cruel about watching Lee Westwood labour his way around Augusta on Thursday. Back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players last month, which had propelled him back into the world’s top 20, had given rise to hopes that Westwood might actually break his major duck this week. The Masters has always suited his game and placid temperament. Instead, a disastrous first-round 78 threatens Westwood’s presence in any capacity this weekend, let alone any chance of contending on Sunday. It was cruel because it was so unexpected. This genuinely felt like it could have been Westwood’s time. Should have been his time. Of course, the odds were heavily stacked against him. Jack Nicklaus, at 46, remains the oldest ever winner of the green jacket. Westwood will be 48 later this month. And while Augusta has been known to produce its fair share of feelgood stories down the years, this is no country for old men. Particularly in its present, merciless state. Masters 2021: Tee times for second round, how to watch on TV and latest odds But such has been Westwood’s form, and so often has he placed well at the Masters (the 47-year-old was runner-up to Phil Mickelson in 2010, third in 2012 — two shots out of the play-off won by Bubba Watson — and runner-up again to Danny Willett in 2016), it felt a safe bet that he would put a tidy round or two together. It took just three holes for the bubble to burst. After missed birdie opportunities at one and two — how different might it have been had one of those very makeable putts dropped — a double-bogey six at the third, in which Westwood chose to play iron off the tee, for the extra control, only to find the trees on the right, was the first sign that this was going to be a grind. Westwood would hit a branch trying to escape, before three-putting when he did finally reach the green. From there, things rapidly went downhill. Bogeys at five, seven and nine saw Westwood reach the turn in 40, with a solitary birdie at the par-five eighth the only crumb of comfort as son Sam looked on aghast.

  • How to watch the Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul boxing match

    Will professional MMA fighter Ben Askren knock internet personality Jake Paul into the next decade? You'll find out on April 17.

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster explains why he turned down better offer from Chiefs to remain with Steelers

    In a contract year, Smith-Schuster had a chance to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes. He chose instead to remain loyal to an aging Ben Roethilsberger.

  • Lee Elder got his moment in the sun at Augusta, but a marketing ploy by Gary Player's son nearly ruined it

    Wayne Player did what he could to hawk some golf balls, the ones his father not only endorses but also invests in.

  • The obscure truth behind Joe Smith Jr.'s rise

    Smith is never going to win an award as the sport’s slickest boxer, but if you like your fighters to be fearless, to go for the knockout and to fight anyone, Smith is your guy.

  • Tommy Fleetwood aces 16, only the 32nd hole in one in Masters history

    Tommy Fleetwood carded just the 32nd ace in Masters history at the par-3 16th.

  • Long hitter DeChambeau a longshot after dismal Masters start

    Bryson DeChambeau pulled his first two drives, hit his tee shot into shrubbery at the fourth and never recovered on his way to a dismal four-over-par 76 in the opening round at the Masters on Thursday. One of the pre-tournament favourites, DeChambeau is the longest hitter in the field, and he unveiled a new driver that he hopes will make him even longer. But golf is about more than brute strength, and his accuracy and judgment were sadly lacking at Augusta National as he failed to take advantage of benign late afternoon conditions after the wind abated.

  • Report: Multiple suspicious baseballs from Trevor Bauer's game vs. Oakland sent for inspection

    Trevor Bauer pitched more than six innings in the Dodgers' loss to the Athletics on Wednesday, when multiple balls were reportedly found sticky and with visible markings.

  • Draymond Green responds to Megan Rapinoe's criticism of his equal pay take: 'I'm all for that'

    Megan Rapinoe slammed Draymond Green for his comments about being bothered by women "complaining" for equal play.

  • Novak Djokovic's dad launches verbal volley at Roger Federer

    Novak Djokovic's father has made an extraordinary claim that his son was "attacked" as an 18-year-old by long-time rival Roger Federer and that the Swiss "is not such a good man". World No 1 Djokovic, 33, and 39-year-old Federer first faced each other on court in 2006, the Serb since then having moved to 18 Grand Slam titles while Federer and Rafael Nadal have 20 apiece. But Srdjan Djokovic has spoken out after what he claims have been a string of "defamatory" media comments about his son although it was not clear why he had Federer in his sights. "About 15 years ago Federer attacked my son when he was still young, he was 18 or 19 years old," said Djokovic senior in an interview on Serbian TV reported by The Sun. "I knew someone would be there who would be better than him. So I said that [Federer] was a great champion, the best at the time. "But as much as he is a great champion, Federer is not such a good man. It is obvious that foreign media outlets do not have the best opinion of us and think that we are constantly bothering them. "To tell you the truth, I do not want to be part of your twisted world. I'm sorry you don't like Novak. I just tell you the truth. What should I do? "They defame him so much and say so many disgusting things about him that it is unbelievable. "My answers are much clearer compared to how they treat this great champion, that they won't have again in this world." Meanwhile, Dan Evans was knocked out of the Sardegna Open after a three-set thriller against Lorenzo Musetti. The British number one, given a bye to the last 16 in Cagliari, looked out of sorts in the first set but hit back in style in the second. Evans then led 6-3 in the third-set tie-break but Italian teenager Musetti saved four match points before winning a marathon encounter 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (8).

  • UFC on ABC 2 headliner Kevin Holland takes aim at critics: 'The game is backwards'

    “It’s funny that everybody wanted to see ‘Big Mouth’ until ‘Big Mouth’ didn’t do his job and they got all upset and mad,” Holland said.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Is Tulsa's Zaven Collins a new-breed LB? Or a unicorn?

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 31 overall — a rare-sized linebacker with small-ball skills.