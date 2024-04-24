Matt Boldy on U.S. world championship team

Matt Boldy of the Wild was among 15 players named to the initial U.S. roster for the World Ice Hockey Championships from May 10-16 in the Czech Republic.

The team will be coached by the Wild's John Hynes.

The first 15 players are from NHL teams who did not make the playoffs. They are Boldy, Chicago defensemen Alex Vlasic and Seth Jones, Ottawa forwards Shane Pinto and Brady Tkachuk, Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski, Sharks winger Luke Kunin, Detroit forward Dylan Larkin, Columbus forward Johnny Gaudreau, Montreal forward Cole Caufield, Detroit goalie Alex Lyon, New Jersey defenseman Luke Hughes, Ottawa defenseman Jake Sanderson and Philadelphia forward Joel Farabee.

Wild defenseman Brock Faber would have been a strong candidate, but had fractured ribs at season's end. The remainder of the team could be filled out by players whose teams get eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.