Matt Birk enters the political arena

Former NFL center Matt Birk has done plenty of things since he retired from the game. He’s now entering a new arena.

Birk is running for the position of Lieutenant Governor in Minnesota, on a ticket topped by Scott Jensen, a candidate for the Republican nomination.

The 45-year-old Birk, a St. Paul native, was a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 1998 from Harvard. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and the 2011 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

He spent 11 seasons with the Vikings and four with the Ravens, winning a Super Bowl ring to cap his career.

And here’s where the comments in response to this item will shout “stick to sports,” even though the post contains no political commentary — and even though the relevance of the news to sports is obvious.

