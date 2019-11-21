Talk about a party.

After the Warriors completed an improbable upset of the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2007 NBA Playoffs -- the first playoff series victory for the Warriors in 16 years -- naturally the team decided to loudly celebrate.

Former Golden State forward Matt Barnes, who played on both the 2007 "We Believe" Warriors and on the team that defeated LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals, tells a pretty incredible story about the night his squad clinched the series at Oracle Arena.

Matt Barnes told me he's thinking of doing a documentary on the "We Believe" Golden State Warriors. The opening scene would be from the party after they upset the top seeded Dallas Mavericks in the first round. pic.twitter.com/vWoFLp9hRb — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 21, 2019

There's obviously a lot to unpack here.

But the image of this star-studded smoke session above Lake Merritt just furthers the legend of the "We Believe" team, who gave a starving fan base one of the most exciting playoff runs in NBA history.

We can only hope that a documentary taking us through all the memories of that iconic run becomes a reality sooner rather than later.

Matt Barnes' wild story from 'We Believe' Warriors upsetting Mavericks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area