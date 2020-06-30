Matt Barnes says NBA teams can do more to combat racism

Former Lakers and Clippers forward Matt Barnes was the latest guest on Taylor Rooks' new Bleacher Report series, “Take It There With Taylor Rooks: Defined,” to discuss racism in America and how the NBA can address the issue.

Barnes said that teams putting money and time in to education and causes in the community are starting points.

“I think all the teams should start a fund. Individual funds for their cities," Barnes said. "And look to help their communities — not just put out PSAs.”

He touched on many other subjects, including that he believes there are racist owners in the NBA and NFL, the plight of Black coaches in the NBA, how former NBA star Stephen Jackson will be remembered for helping ignite the movement for social justice after George Floyd's death, and the racism Barnes experienced while growing up in Northern California.

“When we look back on this in 20 or 30 years from now, Jack is gonna be one of the main people that people think about in terms of turning this movement,” said Barnes, who is 40 and starred at Del Campo High in Fair Oaks, UCLA and with several NBA teams over a 14-year career.

Rooks' weekly series is available on multiple Bleacher Report platforms.