Matt Barnes puts Warriors' Steph Curry in all-time NBA starting five

Matt Barnes isn't afraid to let his feelings be known. The Sacramento native, who played for both the Kings and Warriors, does not mince his words.

In a Bleacher Report AMA (Ask Me Anything) Barnes made it clear on Monday how much he respects Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry.

"Incredible," Barnes said when asked what it was like playing with Curry. "Played against him for so many years, but when I was playing with him, seeing how hard he worked ... just to see his preparation and how amazing he was as a shooter. Seeing these guys in practice was incredible."

Barnes didn't stop there, too. He also listed Steph in his all-time starting five along with Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal.

In the great words of Knicks superfan and creator of some sitcom about nothing, Larry David, that starting five would be pretty, pretty, pretty good.

Barnes, 39, finished his 14-year NBA career as a champion with the Warriors in 2017. After playing with Curry at the end of the 2016-17 season, he's made sure to stand up for Steph.

"I think, he came in, he's the golden boy," Barnes said on ESPN's "First Take" back in June. "He came in and destroyed record books, won championships, beat LeBron -- he's done a lot of things that probably angered other players and other fans. That's why I don't think he gets the respect he deserves.

"He's obviously the greatest shooter to ever play the game and I can see people being bitter from that. Not to mention the whole light skinned thing, and people have problems with that. Like I said, he's a perfect example of what the NBA needs to be represented as and people don't like that either.

"Most of the time when people are so good or something's so perfect, people don't like that and that's exactly what you get with Steph."

Barnes is someone you want on your said, and Steph certainly has that.

