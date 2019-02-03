Matt Barnes to Patrick McCaw: Toronto Raptors 'a nice spot for you' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Patrick McCaw's rookie season was Matt Barnes' final season in the NBA, and they won an NBA championship together with the Warriors.

The two players didn't spend a ton of time together, since Barnes joined the Warriors on March 2, 2017. But, they appear to have a brotherly connection nonetheless.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

McCaw posted an image to Instagram Saturday evening and Barnes left a positive comment.

Pat McCaw on IG and some love from Matt Barnes pic.twitter.com/pUr9Wk9aav — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) February 3, 2019

McCaw's tenure with the Warriors came to a rocky end earlier this season. On Dec. 26, McCaw signed a two-year, $6 million offer sheet with the Cavaliers. The Warriors didn't match the offer sheet, allowing McCaw to go to Cleveland.

After a brief three-game stint in Cleveland, McCaw was waived and signed with Toronto. The 23-year-old seems to be in a good spot with the Raptors.

He's averaging 0.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.0 minutes over six games.