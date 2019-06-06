Matt Barnes Is Just as Shocked as the Rest of the NBA World Over Paul Pierce’s Wheelchair/Bathroom Revelation

Matt Barnes

NBA legend Paul Pierce revealed the real reason he was wheeled off the court of the 2008 NBA Finals and former NBA player Matt Barnes reacted to the story the same way as everyone else.

Pierce was on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” on Wednesday night when he explained he was not actually injured that night — he just had to go to the bathroom.

“I have a confession to make,” Pierce said. “I just had to go to the bathroom.”

He then added, “Something went down, I had to go to the bathroom.”

"I just had to go to a bathroom."@paulpierce34 admits the only reason he left the 2008 Finals in a wheelchair was to go to the bathroom pic.twitter.com/oIUXgzDzT7 — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019





Matt Barnes was out on a date at the Arclight movie theater in Hollywood when the paparazzi told him the story, which blew Barnes away.

“I never that,” Barnes said, after hearing what Pierce said. “I would have slid my ass all the way back to the locker room.”

The photogs also asked Barnes about his thoughts on this year’s NBA Finals and whether he thought Drake was helping or hurting the Toronto Raptors with his over-the-top antics.

