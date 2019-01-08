Matt Barnes identifies his 'one concern' about Warriors, how to fix it originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Ever since Steve Kerr became Warriors coach in 2014, the team has lived by the "Strength in Numbers" mantra.

Not only did the Warriors have a dominant starting lineup, but they prided themselves on having a deep, reliable bench.

But this season, the Warriors' bench is averaging just 29.5 points per game, the lowest mark since Kerr joined the franchise.

Former Warriors forward Matt Barnes is worried about the defending back-to-back NBA champions' depth.

"If I have one concern," Barnes said Monday on 95.7 The Game. "It's that their bench hasn't been as strong as it's been in the past. So these guys really have to figure out on the fly where they can be most effective at."

Barnes is right. Here's what the Warriors' bench has averaged in the five seasons under Kerr and where that ranks in the NBA:

2014-15 -- 36.4 PPG (9th)

2015-16 -- 33.7 PPG (22nd)

2016-17 -- 32.8 PPG (21st)

2017-18 -- 33.0 PPG (22nd)

2018-19 -- 29.5 PPG (28th)











Instead of having savvy veterans such as David West, Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee helping Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, the Warriors have Quinn Cook, Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie trying to provide quality minutes. Jonas Jerebko is the one veteran role player the Warriors added over the summer. Once DeMarcus Cousins debuts, the Warriors' bench will get stronger with the addition of Kevon Looney.

But for now, Barnes believes the next few months are important for the bench players.

"I think it's time for these young guys to really start to step up and find their place on the team," Barnes said.