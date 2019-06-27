Matt Barnes explains why Steph Curry is hated by other NBA players originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry has won three NBA titles, two NBA MVP awards (one unanimous) and almost is universally regarded as the best shooter in the history of the game.

Despite all of that, the Warriors star still doesn't get the respect he deserves from other players and media members alike.

During the NBA Finals, Andre Iguodala told reporters that he will "do whatever it takes to protect" Steph's legacy, and help him get the respect he should already have around the league.

So what's the deal with all the Steph hate?

Former Warrior Matt Barnes went on ESPN's "The Jump" on Thursday and tried to explain why he believes some players dislike Curry.

"I think, he came in, he's the golden boy," Barnes said. "He came in and destroyed record books, won championships, beat LeBron -- he's done a lot of things that probably angered other players and other fans. That's why I don't think he gets the respect he deserves.

"He's obviously the greatest shooter to ever play the game and I can see people being bitter from that. Not to mention the whole light skinned thing, and people have problems with that. Like I said, he's a perfect example of what the NBA needs to be represented as and people don't like that either. Most of the time when people are so good or something's so perfect, people don't like that and that's exactly what you get with Steph."

Apt analysis from the longtime NBA forward.

Curry's meteoric rise rubbed a lot of people -- players, fans and media alike -- the wrong way, causing them to discount and attempt to discredit his achievements.

Jealousy breeds contempt, or as the kids say -- haters gonna hate.