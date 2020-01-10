Matt Barnes calls out Kendrick Perkins for Kevin Durant comments

On Thursday night, things got heated between Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins on Twitter.

And if you're wondering what former Warriors forward Matt Barnes thought about the interaction, you're in luck.

As former players that have transitioned into media, we have a huge responsibility to keep it 100 no matter what! Too many people in media twist things & say shit to go viral. Everybody know KD has always been the best player on every team he's been on! Perk that shit was weak af — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) January 10, 2020

people may not like the decision KD made to join the Warriors, you're entitled to your opinion. When I say keep it real, I mean separate how you feel about KD "the person"from KD the "player" You can't deny is talent! You may not like him but it's one of the greatest to ever play — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) January 10, 2020

So what happened exactly? Well, it all started when Perkins made the following claim:

In about 30 minutes I'm going to give my opinion on @SportsCenter on why Believe that Russell Westbrook is the best player to have ever put on a Oklahoma City Thunder Jersey!!! He is MR. THUNDER!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2020

KD replied with: "Yea and our starting center @KendrickPerkins averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series. U played hard tho champ lol."

Pekins shot back by saying: "Boy stop you did the weakest move in NBA History!!! Up on a team 3-1 in the western conference finals and then go join them the following season?! Heart of Champion right there."

The two-time NBA Finals MVP's response: "Weak is starting at center, playing real minutes with no production. Should've worked on your skills as much as I did."

And one more from Perk: "That's fine!!! You worked that hard and still had to go join a 73-9 team. Truth be told you don't even feel like a real Champ, you have hard time sleeping at night huh knowing that you took the coward way out!!!"

Sheesh. And to think these two guys used to be very close.

Barnes -- who was a member of the "We Believe" Warriors in 2007 -- won a title with the Dubs in 2017, as Golden State signed him a couple of days after Durant suffered a knee injury against the Washington Wizards in February.

He probably will have more to say about the Twitter beef, especially after this happens on Friday afternoon:

Right back at it today on @espn The Jump with 2 Legends @Rachel__Nichols and @1MrBigShot and yes I can't wait because I know today's show is going to be a MOVIE and I'm not holding back on a damn thing!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

Get ready for some fireworks.

