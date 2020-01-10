Matt Barnes calls out Kendrick Perkins for Kevin Durant comments

Drew Shiller

On Thursday night, things got heated between Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins on Twitter.

And if you're wondering what former Warriors forward Matt Barnes thought about the interaction, you're in luck.

So what happened exactly? Well, it all started when Perkins made the following claim:

KD replied with: "Yea and our starting center @KendrickPerkins averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series. U played hard tho champ lol."

Pekins shot back by saying: "Boy stop you did the weakest move in NBA History!!! Up on a team 3-1 in the western conference finals and then go join them the following season?! Heart of Champion right there."

The two-time NBA Finals MVP's response: "Weak is starting at center, playing real minutes with no production. Should've worked on your skills as much as I did."

And one more from Perk: "That's fine!!! You worked that hard and still had to go join a 73-9 team. Truth be told you don't even feel like a real Champ, you have hard time sleeping at night huh knowing that you took the coward way out!!!"

Sheesh. And to think these two guys used to be very close.

Barnes -- who was a member of the "We Believe" Warriors in 2007 -- won a title with the Dubs in 2017, as Golden State signed him a couple of days after Durant suffered a knee injury against the Washington Wizards in February.

[RELATED: Why Matt Barnes doesn't refer to himself as an NBA champion]

He probably will have more to say about the Twitter beef, especially after this happens on Friday afternoon:

Get ready for some fireworks.

