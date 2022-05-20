Matt Barnes anticipates Steph Curry fulfilling one missing accomplishment

Barnes anticipates Steph fulfilling one missing accomplishment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry already has one of the most decorated basketball careers in NBA history.

Why not add another championship to the ever-growing list of accolades.

Former Warriors forward Matt Barnes joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Grant Liffmann on the latest episode of Dubs Talk, where he discussed his former teammate's legacy and if a fourth NBA championship would add another feather to Curry's already-impressive cap.

"I think so," Barnes told Liffmann. "I think if he's not able to, I don't think it hurts but it will definitely help. The more rings, the better, and the one knock that people always have on Steph is ... 'you won a championship but you didn't win the Finals MVP' when he possibly could have and should have won Finals MVP.

"I say this with all due respect to [Andre] Iguodala in the '15-16 series, Steph played his heart out in that series but Iguodala got it and earned it and obviously, we know what [Kevin Durant] did when he helped get the Warriors to the Finals to make his run. So I think it'll definitely help and I have a feeling that if they're able to get there and win it, I feel like this is going to be Steph's Finals MVP moment as well."

Barnes also joined 95.7 The Game's "Steiny & Guru" on Tuesday, where he explained why Curry deserves another ring.

"It would be huge and he deserves it,” Barnes said. “If you don't like Steph Curry, then you're just a hater. What can you really not like about him? He’s himself. He plays the game the right way. He plays the game the right way. He’s selfless. Rarely, in this day and age, these selfless superstars. He's a selfless superstar. I think it’d be huge if they’re able to get it. It’s no lie this team is getting older.”

After the Warriors' 112-87 thumping of the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at Chase Center on Wednesday, Golden State is seven wins away from hoisting their fourth Larry O'Brien trophy in the past eight seasons.

If the Warriors do win another title, there's a good chance that Curry finally takes home that elusive Finals MVP award.

