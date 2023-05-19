Matt Araiza makes first comments on Bills’ decision to cut him

Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza had made his first comments on his ex team.

A sixth-round pick by Buffalo at the the 2022 NFL draft, Araiza was accused in a civil lawsuit relating to a rape case in August 2022. Only days after the initial report, Araiza was released by the Bills.

In December 2022, San Diego officials announced Araiza would not be charged.

Earlier this month, Araiza made his first comment on the case after prosecutors revealed that the investigation concluded that Araiza was not at the scene of the alleged incident.

Now for the Bills.

Araiza noted that the team was aware of the situation for as long as a month. However, he noted that he “holds nothing against the Buffalo Bills,” adding that he “wishes things were handled a little differently but [the Bills] did treat him with respect.”

Araiza’s full comments on the team during a recent interview with Outkick’s Tomi Lahren can be found below:

Former Bills punter Matt Araiza joins @TomiLahren tonight to discuss his firing for fake sexual assault allegations. Here’s a clip, does he blame the Bills? pic.twitter.com/1F5Lra1e0D — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 18, 2023

