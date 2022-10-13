Matt Ammendola to kick for Cardinals vs. Seahawks as Matt Prater out again

The Arizona Cardinals relied on Matt Ammendola on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles to kick in place of Matt Prater, who injured his right hip. After missing a field goal at the end of the game that could have sent the game into overtime, Ammendola will get another shot to help the team.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday, “It doesn’t look like (Prater) will make it this week.”

With Prater expected to miss the game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, it means Ammendola will again handle the kicking duties.

After the missed kick Sunday, the Cardinals did not bring in any other kickers and even signed him to the active roster from the practice squad as one of several roster moves the team announced Wednesday.

Kingsbury still has confidence in Ammendola despite missing the 43-yard field goal against the Eagles.

“Like I said last week, we’ve seen him kick well in practice and he’s kicked well in games in this league, so we’re past it and onto this week,” he said.

Kingsbury is hopeful that Prater will be able to kick in the team’s Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.

