Mats Zuccarello with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Yahoo Sports Videos

Fans spanning the globe have found the most unique ways to celebrate their love of Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to a spot in the World Cup Final after beating Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals. In American football, Kyler Murray is out for the rest of the Cardinals’ season with an ACL tear, Marcus Mariota abruptly left the Falcons after being benched and Baker Mayfield got the green light to try and keep his Hollywood comeback story alive, as he’ll start under center when the Rams face the Packers in Green Bay.