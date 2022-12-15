Mats Zuccarello with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Mats Zuccarello (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 12/14/2022
Mats Zuccarello (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 12/14/2022
Michigan State LB Carson Casteel has made the decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal
Iran is said to have become one of Russia’s top military backers
Jared Gordon thinks he was robbed against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282 and is eager to avenge his loss.
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
She was the executive director of California’s single largest labor union.
Fans spanning the globe have found the most unique ways to celebrate their love of Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to a spot in the World Cup Final after beating Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals. In American football, Kyler Murray is out for the rest of the Cardinals’ season with an ACL tear, Marcus Mariota abruptly left the Falcons after being benched and Baker Mayfield got the green light to try and keep his Hollywood comeback story alive, as he’ll start under center when the Rams face the Packers in Green Bay.
The actor set a new record for a person holding their breath for a film, besting Tom Cruise's record for "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation."
Duggan was classified as an "extreme high-risk restricted inmate" inside a maximum-security facility in Sydney, his lawyer said
The new Prius is more efficient and more powerful than before, but it sacrifices passenger space and cargo room in the name of style.
What’s better than one BOOM? A second one! #GoBucks
Hugh Freeze and staff are aiming high by contacting one of the best players currently in the transfer portal.
Over 20 years, Russian pensioner Vladimir Ovchinnikov gained a following for his street murals in the small town of Borovsk, some 70 miles (115 km) southwest of Moscow, many of which depicted the plight of victims of Stalinist-era repressions. But on March 25, just over a month after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, Ovchinnikov created a new work, one that would place him in serious legal jeopardy. The mural fell afoul of new laws passed by the Russian government effectively criminalising opposition to the military campaign in Ukraine.
Best of luck to him. #GoBlue
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
Lineker said he was focused on calling out corruption, regardless of which country was hosting the tournament
Can France become the first team in 60 years to go back-to-back?
Here is a look at the World Cup prize money table and the full list of how much each nation received based on their performance in Qatar.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
The Carlos Correa deal will have a big impact on other Giants and the rest of their offseason. Here's what's next for Brandon Crawford, Marco Luciano and others.
The Warriors are holding their breath on Stephen Curry.