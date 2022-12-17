Mats Zuccarello with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Reuters

(Reuters) -Amazon.com is seeking to bring popular fantasy miniature game "Warhammer 40,000" to screens with former "Superman" actor Henry Cavill, after agreeing in principle to produce film and television content with its British developer. While commercial terms of the deal were not disclosed by London-listed Games Workshop, the move demonstrates Amazon's push to make the most of a streaming boom and take on rivals including HBO Max and Netflix. "For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action," Cavill said in a post on social media platform Instagram.