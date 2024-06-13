Mats Hummels will not be offered a new contract by Borussia Dortmund

Ruhr Nachrichten reports that Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels is not to be offered a new contract at the club and will leave in the summer.

Hummels’ contract was set to expire in the summer and it had previously been said that he would only be interested in extending if Edin Terzic leaves the club. After it was announced earlier that Terzic would leave the club after he asked for the termination of his contract, it has also been decided that Hummels will follow him out the door.

This means Hummels will bring to an end a 14-year association with Dortmund and will end his career somewhere else. The 35-year-old will now end his career elsewhere, with it previously being said by Hummels himself that he would like to be close to his son in Munich.

Despite his age, Hummels had a strong second half of the season as he helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final. However, unlikely long-time teammate Marco Reus, will not receive as grand a farewell as he did.

GGFN | Jack Meenan