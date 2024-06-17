Mats Hummels linked with a move to RCD Mallorca

According to Mallorca Zeitung, Mats Hummels has been linked with a possible move to La Liga side RCD Mallorca.

The former Borussia Dortmund defender officially said goodbye to BVB fans last week once it was confirmed he would not be signing a contract extension.

Now as the dust settles on Hummels’ Dortmund career, questions are being asked about his next career move.

Early indications seem as though a move within Europe is the most likely.

As per the report, there has been contact with Hummels’ representatives and both parties are talking details regarding the move.

Hummels’ father and advisor has not confirmed the speculation but did say: “Spain, Italy or England would be interesting – but Champions Leagues are not obligatory.”

Previously, Serie A side AS Roma were also interested in signing the 35-year-old but currently all roads appear to lead to Spain and the island team of Mallorca.

Mallorca finished 15th in the Spanish top flight season, 7 points clear of the relegation places.

GGFN | Jamie Allen