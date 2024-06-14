Mats Hummels leaves Borussia Dortmund

Mats Hummels has left Borussia Dortmund, the club has announced.

The 35-year-old defender has been at the club for 13 years but will leave this month as a free agent.

The German international has been discussing his future for several months and it was unsure whether he would extend his contract by another year.

Despite his age, Hummels had a solid end to the 2023/24 campaign, particularly in the Champions League as he helped BVB reach the final only to lose to Real Madrid.

Although his end-of-season form was good, Hummels failed to impress Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann and the defender was left out of his nation’s Euro 2024 squad.

Upon BVB making the announcement of the separation, Hummels said: “Dear fans, my time in black yellow now comes to an end after more than 13 years. It was a huge honour and pleasure for me to have played for BVB for so long and to have gone along almost throughout the path from 13th in January 2008 to what Borussia Dortmund is today. This club with its fans is something very special – and for me much more than that.”

It’s been an incredible few weeks for Dortmund and their fanbase. They reached the final of the Champions League before saying goodbye to another club legend Marco Reus. This has now been followed by the shock exit of head coach Edin Terzić and finally Mats Hummels.

GGFN | Jamie Allen