Matisse Thybulle on Luka Doncic: He moves at a snail’s pace

Gina Mizell: Matisse Thybulle on defending Luka Doncic: “You really don’t slow him down, because he moves at a snail’s pace. It’s just being physical with him, because he’s such a big guard. The small movements he does is all he really needs to create advantages.”

Matisse Thybulle on defending Luka Doncic: “You really don’t slow him down, because he moves at a snail’s pace. It’s just being physical with him, because he’s such a big guard. The small movements he does is all he really needs to create advantages.” – 12:27 PM

Matisse Thybulle on who Danny Green (@Danny Green) is as a teammate:

“Danny cut his finger open in the middle of the game, and still returned to the bench to talk guys up and coach guys. That is the epitome of Danny.” 🥺 – 11:31 AM

Matisse Thybulle joked it’s impossible to slow down Luka Doncic because he plays at a “snail’s pace.”

Thybulle was of course complimentary of Doncic, who he faced in the Olympic bronze medal game this past summer. – 11:27 AM

Another game where it looks like Doc Rivers is going with Georges Niang over Matisse Thybulle down the stretch. Something to monitor moving forward, as Rivers seems to prefer having Niang’s shooting over Thybulle’s defense late in games. – 9:12 PM

Joel Embiid is up to 13 points on 6/7 shooting and Tyrese Maxey has 9 points. Philadelphia leads 30-23 after 1 quarter in Cleveland. Matisse Thybulle had a few opportunities at the basket, but he missed a handful of layups so he has to clean that up a bit. #Sixers – 7:36 PM

Very nice move by Tobias Harris there. He looks pretty aggressive here early and it’s a good sign that Matisse Thybulle was able to score off a back cut on the previous possession. Philly up 14-4 to start. #Sixers – 7:18 PM

Matisse Thybulle is 1 of the elite defenders in the league, but his offense has always been up and down. Doc Rivers says that if Thybulle wants to keep playing, he has to be dynamic on defense every night. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/15/six… via @SixersWire – 8:19 PM

