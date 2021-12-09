Matisse Thybulle with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia 76ers) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/08/2021
Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia 76ers) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/08/2021
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a 2-pointer vs the Toronto Raptors, 12/08/2021
Top plays from Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 12/08/2021
Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/08/2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Sure, Stephen Curry would have loved to set the career 3-pointer record at home, even if it would have been one heck of a feat. Curry scored 22 points and moved within nine 3s of tying Ray Allen's record, and the Golden State Warriors held off the injury-depleted Portland Trail Blazers for a 104-94 win Wednesday night. ''To make that many 3s in one game obviously has never been done before, so it was just a routine night,'' coach Steve Kerr said of the 16 Curry needed coming into the game to top Allen.
Kuir, who is 21 inches taller than the opposing team's point guard, helped Belfry advance in the 15th region playoffs on Tuesday.
Over the following few days, fans would go crazy trying to guess his current weight, but ESPN's Tim MacMahon seems to have found the answer. According to his sources, Zion is at 330 pounds right now, which puts him among the heaviest players in NBA ...
Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss revealed her thoughts on head coach Frank Vogel with criticism surrounding his job.
Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson reportedly would "strongly consider" waiving his no-trade clause for three teams.
Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody combined for 62 points in a Santa Cruz Warriors win Wednesday night.
We don't expect this offer to be on the table, but if it were, we expect it would be welcomed by Boston's front office.
Trade discussions should pick up soon as most players that were free agents in the 2021 offseason will become trade-eligible on December 15.
“After being separated for almost a year, Molly (Qerim) and I have officially decided to go out separate ways,” Jalen Rose said on social media.
Steph Curry moved closer to the all-time record for 3-pointers with six against Portland on Wednesday night.
An ESPN trade suggestion has Damian Lillard going to the Philadelphia 76ers, but not for Ben Simmons.
Steph Curry inched closer to Ray Allen's all-time record with six 3-pointers in the Warriors' win over the Blazers.
Houston, which lost 15 straight games earlier in the season, has now won seven in a row.
Steve Kerr provided his insight on why the NBA's 3-point shooting numbers are down league-wide.
The Warriors are taking the cautious approach with James Wiseman.
The young and exciting Cavaliers could be back in the mix for a playoff spot for the first time without LeBron James since 1998.
Curry has all the shots.