Matisse Thybulle with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Sure, Stephen Curry would have loved to set the career 3-pointer record at home, even if it would have been one heck of a feat. Curry scored 22 points and moved within nine 3s of tying Ray Allen's record, and the Golden State Warriors held off the injury-depleted Portland Trail Blazers for a 104-94 win Wednesday night. ''To make that many 3s in one game obviously has never been done before, so it was just a routine night,'' coach Steve Kerr said of the 16 Curry needed coming into the game to top Allen.