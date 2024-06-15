Matija Sarkic: Inter and Parma mourn death of Millwall goalkeeper

Serie A clubs Inter and Parma mourned the death of Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic with messages to the English club on social media.

Millwall announced the tragic and sudden death of their goalkeeper, Sarkic, on Saturday morning.

The Montenegro international was aged 26.

As quoted by the BBC, local media reported that Sarkic had collapsed at his apartment in Budva, Montenegro.

“Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26,” the EFL Championship side wrote in an official statement.

“Sarkic, The Lions’ number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023.

“A Montenegro international, Matija proudly represented his country on numerous occasions.

“Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time.

“The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija’s family is respected.”

Several clubs across England and Europe, as well as UEFA and FIFPRO, sent their condolences via social media.

Serie A champions Inter said on X, formerly Twitter: “FC Internazionale Milano would like to extend its condolences for the passing of Matija Sarkic. Our thoughts are with the player’s family.”

Newly promoted side Parma, the Serie B winners in 2023-24 joined the Nerazzurri: “Truly saddening news,” the Ducali said on X.

“The thoughts of everyone at Parma Calcio are with Matija’s family and Millwall.”

Sarkic made 33 appearances across all competitions with Millwall in 2023-24, keeping 12 clean sheets.

Born in Grimsby, England, on July 23, 1997, he had also played for Birmingham, Aston Villa U23, Stoke City, Wolves and Wigan. He had played youth team football at Anderlecht before moving to England in 2015, joining Aston Villa.