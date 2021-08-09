MaticLaunch is disrupting traditional fundraising methods by leveraging Polygon

Singapore, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaticLaunch is launching the first fully decentralized fundraising platform for the next generation of ideas built on Polygon. The project is disrupting conventional fundraising methods by providing an economic yet scalable solution by harnessing the power of blockchain technology.

The paramount vision of MaticLaunch is to involve small-scale investors and provide an investment opportunity in early-stage blockchain projects.

What is MaticLaunch?

MaticLaunch is a fully decentralized fundraising platform for the innovating ideas coming on Polygon. It basically acts as a bridge between visionary teams and investors. It provides permissionless investment pool creation functionalities to blockchain entrepreneurs, diverting their skills into core product development while the community vets projects by autonomous governance events.

It also provides community guaranteed allocations along with staking rewards. It all happens in a decentralized manner with the help of a governance token called MTCL. On the other hand, MaticLaunch’s autopilot liquidity solution avoids rugs by locking adequate liquidity on a decentralized exchange.

MTCL Utilities

The utility of MaticLaunch tokens is what distinguishes itself from the crowd.

1. Governance: Projects coming on MaticLaunch launchpad will entirely be vetted by the community. MTCL tokens make the governance happen on the blockchain

2. Staking: In order to participate in governance events and fundraising, users will be staking MTCL tokens and receiving staking rewards for their activities

3. Decentralized: Permissionless pool creation mechanism allows anyone to propose a crafted idea for fundraising in a decentralized manner

4. Liquidity Mining: Once launched on decentralized exchanges, MTCL holders can fuel liquidity on DEX to get attractive LP mining rewards

5. Fair allocation: MTCL holders basically enjoy a piece of total allocation based on the number of MTCL tokens are staked on the platform.

Unique IDO process

MaticLaunch has its own method for IDOs (Initial Decentralized Offerings). MTCL plays a key role in creating a pool, vetting a project and investing in approved projects. Here’s how:

Step 1: By staking a certain amount of MTCL tokens, founders and project owners will create a fundraising pool in a decentralized manner.

Step 2: MTCL holders will stake their holdings on the platform for a certain period of time and participate in governance events.

Step 3: If the number of "Yes" votes received by a pool is greater than the number of "No" votes, it will be moved to an investment pool for fundraising.

Step 4: (Round 1) MTCL token stakers will be provided investment allocation based on the number of tokens staked for a definite period of time.

Step 5: (Round 2) Remaining unsold tokens will be directly offered to the community on a first-come, first-serve (FCFS) basis, making it difficult to get a spot.

Step 6: If the project successfully reaches soft cap, predetermined liquidity will be automatically provided to DEX like QuickSwap or Dfyn.

Step 7: All token sale participants will be able to claim their purchased tokens through the MaticLaunch dashboard.

Thus, investors are offered an opportunity to invest in the early-stage while teams are provided fundraising support – all in a decentralized manner.

