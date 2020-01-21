Matic: Anything less than three points is no good for Man Utd

Nemanja Matic admits that, with Manchester United chasing down a top-four finish in the Premier League, “anything less than three points is not good” for the Red Devils at this stage.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side do still have time in which to force their way into the Champions League qualification pack.

Consistency has, however, been a problem once again in 2019-20 and has the 13-time Premier League title winners sat fifth as a result.

An opportunity to close the give-point gap which currently separates them from fourth-placed Chelsea was missed in United’s last outing against Liverpool – as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Anfield.

They will, however, get a chance to return to winning ways on Wednesday when playing host to Burnley, and Matic admits victory in that game could be considered imperative.

The Serbian midfielder told United Review: “Everyone knows that they are very dangerous, especially when they play at home, but we prepared for that game in the best way and we took three points, which was the most important thing.

“For sure, we will be focused again, we know they can be dangerous, but we play at our stadium in front of our supporters and we will do our best to get three points.

“Anything less than three points is not good for us, we must win.”

United recorded a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor earlier in the season, so have the formula for overcoming the Clarets, but Matic is expecting another tough test on home soil.

He added: “Physically, they are very good.

“They are a strong team, all big guys, especially on set-pieces where they are very dangerous, and also with long balls and second balls.

“We know all that so we have to be fully focused in every situation and not allow them to have any chances.

“We’re focused on scoring some goals and taking three points, that’s the most important thing.”

Matic went on to say of the approach that United need to take against Burnley: “It’s important to be patient and move the ball well, and in their half we need to be more clinical in front of goal.

“The manager has prepared us for this game, we know the way he wants us to play and we will follow that.”