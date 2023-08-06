Mathieu van der Poel recovers from crash to win men’s road title at Cycling World Championships

Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel added the world road race title to his glittering palmarès in Glasgow on Sunday - EPA/Robert Perry

Mathieu van der Poel recovered from a dramatic late crash on the slippery Glasgow streets before becoming the first Dutchman in almost four decades to be crowned men’s road race world champion on Sunday.

Van der Poel’s title-winning prospects briefly appeared to be in jeopardy after falling on a right-hand bend 16 kilometres from the finish of the 271.1km race from Edinburgh to Glasgow.

A chasing pack of Wout van Aert, Tadej Pogacar and former world champion Mads Pedersen were threatening to close in, but Van der Poel quickly remounted and kept a steely focus to continue to put time into the hunting trio.

The Dutchman looked down and almost out after falling off his bike when he ripped his jersey and shorts, while also shredding part of his right shoe – which he struggled to tighten up as he pressed on – and damaging a cleat in the process.

But instead of being thrown off by the misfortune, he found another gear in the face of adversity to open up an unassailable gap on the last few laps around the rain-drenched city centre to claim the coveted rainbow journey, becoming the first Dutchman to triumph in the men’s road world title since Joop Zoetemelk in 1985.

“It was one of the biggest goals I had left and to win it today was amazing,” said the 28-year-old, who is also a five-time cyclo-cross champion. “It almost completes my career. For me, maybe it’s my biggest victory on the road and I cannot imagine yet riding in the rainbows for a year.” Belgium’s Van Aert came in second before Pogacar pipped Pedersen in a sprint for third place.

Van der Poel would have avoided the treacherous conditions – and potentially his crash – had the race not been held up for almost an hour earlier on in the day when activists from the environmental group This Is Rigged disrupted the race.

Great Britain’s Owain Doull and Irishman Rory Townsend had been part of a nine-strong breakaway that had opened up a seven-and-a-half-minute gap over the peloton, but all the riders were forced to take an extended break as police worked to clear the road.

“I found myself sitting in the race director’s car eating Bakewell tarts,” said Welshman Doull, who eventually finished in 18th place. “It was a bizarre day in that sense, but a pretty special day at the same time.

“The protest was going on ahead, they said it was going to take probably half an hour so we bundled into whatever car was nearest and bunkered down until we could get going again. It was a little bizarre, my legs felt cold when I had to get going but I don’t think it affected my race or anybody’s race. If I’m honest, I was busting for a pee so I was quite happy to stop, they did me a favour.”

Later on in the day at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Britain’s Dan Bigham, who works alongside Fillipo Ganna at his trade team Ineos Grenadiers as performance director, was pipped to gold by the Italian in a heavyweight clash in the men’s individual pursuit.

It does not get closer than this!!! 🤯@GannaFilippo becomes a SIX-time Individual Pursuit world champion in thrilling fashion.



Ganna, who last autumn broke Bigham’s hour record at Switzerland’s Grenchen Velodrome almost two months after the Briton had set his record at the same venue, had a sizeable two-second advantage over his opponent heading into the penultimate lap.

Spurred on by a raucous home crowd, Bigham ground the Italian down and as the race spilled over into a tense final lap, it looked as if he had timed his finish to perfection, but Ganna held on for victory. “It is awesome as I know him [Ganna] so well, it is fun when I get to put my kit on and take him on head to head,” said Bigham. “I opened the taps and gave everything I had.”

Elsewhere, para-cyclist Kadeena Cox, successfully defended her world title in style, beating Canada’s Kate O’Brien’s time by more than two seconds in the women’s C4 500 metres time trial. There was further joy for her team-mates, Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl, who powered to an impressive third medal of the championships after triumphing in the women’s B sprint.

