Mathieu van der Poel Opts Out of Olympic Mountain Biking

Mathieu van der Poel’s summer schedule has been revealed. Conspicuously absent? The Olympic cross-country mountain bike event.

Instead, Van der Poel will focus on two summer events: the Tour de France, where he’ll target stage wins and work in support of his teammate Jasper Philipsen, and the Olympic road race.

His Alpecin-Deceuninck team announced the decision via an Instagram post, whose caption read, in part, “After careful consideration, the decision has been made. No mountain biking, but full focus on the combination Tour de France - Olympic road race.”

The Olympic mountain bike race is scheduled between the Tour and the Olympic road race, just eight days after the final stage of the former and five days before the latter.



“This is the most logical choice to be able to prepare for my goals without time pressure,” Van der Poel said. “The combination with MTB was too difficult. But who knows, maybe in LA ‘28, I can focus on mountain biking. My ambition for the Tour de France? I hope, like last year, to assist teammate Jasper Philipsen in his hunt for stage wins and a possible green jersey.”

However, he’s not just in it for the team. “The goal is to also win a stage myself this year,” added Van der Poel, whose palmarès counts one Tour de France stage win, an emotional victory in Stage 2 of the 2021 race. He wore the yellow jersey for five stages that year before dropping from the race.

Fans and pundits alike were curious whether Van der Poel would seek to exorcise some demons from his last Olympic mountain biking event. He crashed out of the race on the first lap of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, unaware that a ramp present during practice had been removed. He abandoned the seven-lap race in the sixth lap, unable to make up for the time lost after his crash.

Van der Poel will enter the Olympic road race as the reigning World Champion, winning last summer in Glasglow in fantastic fashion. After a high-speed crash during a solo attack late in the race, Van der Poel was able to remount his bike and finish the job, albeit with a broken cycling shoe.

He was in stunning form this spring, with long-distance solo wins at Paris-Roubaix, the E3 Saxo Classic, and the Tour of Flanders. Meanwhile, one of Van der Poel’s biggest threats on a mountain bike will likely not be thrilled at the news of Van der Poel’s decision.

“Van der Poel is obviously one of the best in the world, one of the superstars of the discipline. [Tom Pidcock] will probably be a bit gutted because he wants to win while beating the best,” Luke Rowe, Pidcock’s INEOS Grenadiers and Great Britain teammate, told Eurosport. “Whenever (Pidcock) goes to a race and he wins, he takes a lot of pride when the best are there.”

