Mathieu van der Poel is a man who has almost won everything within his powers. The 28-year-old has won Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix, and the Tour of Flanders twice, stages of the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia, over a glittering career. The Dutchman has also been cyclo-cross world champion five times, and likes to dabble in mountain biking too.

He is the third generation of professional racers in his family, and has dominated the cyclocross discipline since be began racing. Since his transition to the road, he has showed his strength across a variety of races, especially in the Spring Classics.