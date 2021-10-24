Mathieu Perreault with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Mathieu Perreault (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/23/2021
Mathieu Perreault had a hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-1 on Saturday night to end their season-opening losing streak at five. Born and raised in Drummondville, Perreault is the first Quebec native to score a hat trick for the Canadiens at home since Vincent Damphousse in 1998. “You don’t even dream about moments like that,” Perreault said.
