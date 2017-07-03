Mathias Kigonya tips Sofapaka to bounce back

Batoto Ba Mungu are currently sixth on the log and five points adrift of leaders Tusker following the defeat to the newcomers

Sofapaka keeper Mathias Kigonya is optimistic his side will bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Nakumatt in a league match staged at Ruaraka ground.

Batoto Ba Mungu are currently sixth on the log and five points adrift of leaders Tusker following the slump but the Ugandan import, who joined Sofapaka in 2016 June window, says they will pick up the pieces. "We tried to play well, created chances but unfortunately many of them could not go in,” Kigonya told the club official website.

Everton TV to screen live Gor Mahia friendly in Tanzania

"We scored first and would have used the early goal as chance to dominate the game but it did not work. Losing is part of the game. Nakumatt utilized their chances well and i think it was their day.

"We will go back and reorganize ourselves because this is not end of the road; still there are plenty of league matches to play which we can win to get to the top.”

Sofapaka will visit Thika United in their next league assignment.