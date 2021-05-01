Mathew Barzal with a Goal vs. New York Rangers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Mathew Barzal (New York Islanders) with a Goal vs. New York Rangers, 05/01/2021
Mathew Barzal (New York Islanders) with a Goal vs. New York Rangers, 05/01/2021
Kevin Porter Jr. was seen on video with teammate Sterling Brown after Brown was reportedly attacked outside of a Miami strip club earlier this month.
A 28-0 run. How?
Manchester City are on the brink of a third Premier League title in four seasons after a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday secured with goals by Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres. Chelsea's 2-0 home win over Fulham cemented them in fourth place while leaving their London rivals facing almost certain relegation and Brighton & Hove Albion took a massive leap towards safety by beating visiting Leeds United 2-0. Everton's hopes of qualifying for Europe suffered a blow as they went down 2-1 at home to Aston Villa.
Coming into the day, the Raiders didn't have a fourth-round pick. But with the last few picks in the round approaching, they made a move, jumping up to pick 143 to get safety Tyree Gillespie. The move seemed a big confusing considering it was the ...
Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman may be heading back to Seattle. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters today that he has talked to Sherman “quite a few times” this offseason about the possibility of Sherman signing with the Seahawks. Sherman has said he thought he’d sign with someone after the draft, so with the draft [more]
Tom Brady showed up in a suit to the Kentucky Derby.
Rodgers said he's disappointed in the conflict becoming public and confirmed there is a "chasm" between him and the Packers.
Washington has added another defensive end to the roster, one that some see as a steal.
The Dallas Cowboys had one of the 2021 NFL draft's biggest reaches when they selected cornerback Nahshon Wright with the 99th pick.
Portland is not going to trade Lillard unless he demands it, but the Knicks are watching just in case.
Holmes got lucky his target was still on the board at No. 41
Just one day before the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. By trading for Bridgewater, quarterback Drew Lock now faces competition for the starting job and the trade gives the Broncos security in case a viable quarterback option is no longer [more]
Robert Griffin III doesn't think his former Washington teammate will be thrilled with Minnesota's second-round pick of Texas A&M's Kellen Mond.
Though they were teammates for four seasons, Robert Griffin III had some sharp comments against Kirk Cousins, who is now the Vikings quarterback.
Cleveland chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta on the Browns landing Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: 'Sometimes the board falls your way'
With 11 picks in the draft, the Eagles can address a slew of needs following their 4-11-1 season. The first of those is likely to be at receiver, as Philadelphia released Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson. Jalen Reagor, last year’s first-round selection, showed flashes of promise but was sidelined after thumb surgery; he will likely [more]
It appears Cowboys and Eagles NFL Draft smokescreens is what led to the Giants missing out on DeVonta Smith.
Detroit Lions traded up to pick Derrick Barnes, a linebacker from Purdue, at No. 113 overall in the 2021 NFL draft on Day 3
Here's a collection of grades for Teven Jenkins from various outlets and everyone agrees that the Bears got another steal!
Eric Stokes. Josh Myers. Amari Rodgers. This is a draft class that Aaron Rodgers – and any Packers fan – should approve of so far.