Mathew Barzal with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators
Long before training camp, the Washington Capitals knew they would be without Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom for at least the first few months of the season. Before stepping on the ice, they learned Carl Hagelin would be out long term, as well. What they didn't prepare for was losing Brown to a torn ACL — the same injury Wilson is recovering from — and being without T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov for an extended period of time.
All of the pregame talk ahead of Monday night's clash between Vegas and the Bruins will center around coach Bruce Cassidy, but hometown guy Jack Eichel is quickly reminding everyone why he's one of the best hockey players on the planet.
The Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi underwent surgery after suffering a left hand injury on Wednesday and will miss six weeks.
John Tortorella mentioned there would be more pain in the building process and the Flyers felt it Thursday night with a 4-1 loss to the Lightning. By Jordan Hall
Watch the Game Highlights from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 12/01/2022
Fans will also be called upon to vote for the best "20 Under 25" pro athletes in New England. While the veteran B's dominate the NHL so far this season, is the prospect pipeline cause for concern?
The Flames still look like a contender on paper, but the results on the ice have been concerning.
A look at the various injury updates and roster news for the Flyers as they head into December. By Jordan Hall
Laine's return means Blue Jackets' scorching power play must adjust to Gaudreau vacating his 'office' once again.
The Blackhawks placed Jarred Tinordi on injured reserve with a hip injury and recalled Ian Mitchell from Rockford ahead of the three-game road trip.
Matty Beniers (Seattle Kraken) with a Spectacular Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 12/01/2022
Tomas Hertl messed up, shouldered the blame, and the Sharks rushed to his defense.
(Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal from Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 12/01/2022
The Capitals went 5-7-2 in November but finished the month on a high note.
Juraj Slafkovsky (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames, 12/01/2022
Winners from the start: Expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates is among ECHL's best teams, powered by talent and team chemistry
New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant addressed the media on Wednesday night after his team rebounded from a tough loss to the New Jersey Devils with a gutty 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on the road. Gallant was pleased with his team's effort, and broke down what the Rangers were able to do in order to get the victory.
Jesper Bratt (New Jersey Devils) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 12/01/2022
(Seattle Kraken) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals, 12/01/2022