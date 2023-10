In this Islanders post game news conference, Mathew Barzal credited linemate Kyle Palmieri with doing the dirty work that led to his power-play tally, the only goal scored in 1-0 Islanders win. The visiting Coyotes managed just 14 shots on Isles goaltender Ilya Sorokin with Barzal adding, "if we're holding teams to 14 shots with Sorokin in net, we're doing alright."