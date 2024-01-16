Matheus Cunha gives Wolves fans exactly what they want – a derby with West Brom

Matheus Cunha seals the replay from the penalty spot - Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

After a painful wait of almost 12 years, the Black Country derby will finally return for the first time with supporters later this month.

The bitter local argument between Wolves and West Brom will resume at the Hawthorns on Sunday week after Matheus Cunha’s extra-time penalty ended Brentford’s cup campaign.

Wolves last faced their deadly enemies in May 2021, but no fans were present for either of the matches that season with the country in lockdown.

Chasing promotion in the Championship under highly regarded head coach Carlos Corberan, West Brom will represent a significant challenge for Gary O’Neil, with this encounter certain to be a sell-out.

Cunha’s penalty, in added time of the first half of extra time, secured the grudge game Wolves fans had been desperate for.

Brentford had led twice but can at least reflect on the return of talisman Ivan Toney this weekend after an eight-month ban for breaking betting rules. Toney is set to make his long awaited comeback against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Sergio Reguilón, the Tottenham defender, is also set for medical on Wednesday ahead of a loan move.

Wolves fans were still chanting derogatory songs about their near neighbours when the visitors took a 13th minute through former defender Nathan Collins.

Nelson Semedo prodded Wolves level from close range but Brentford were back in front early in the second half after Neal Maupay pounced inside the area, with the goal given after a Var review for offside.

O’Neil responded quickly by introducing Pedro Neto but it was another substitute, homegrown forward Nathan Fraser, who drilled Wolves level 17 minutes from the end.

Brentford substitute Shandon Baptiste hit the post in extra time but Cunha settled it from 12 yards after Neto was fouled in the area.

