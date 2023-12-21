Matheson Iacopelli scores Jacksonville Icemen game-winner against Everblades

Turning point: Matheson Iacopelli scored the game-winning goal at 10:51 of the third period, firing the Jacksonville Icemen past the Florida Everblades 4-3 in Wednesday night's ECHL hockey at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Three stars: 1. Iacopelli, Jacksonville (two goals, one assist). 2. Logan Cockerill, Jacksonville (three assists). 3. Matt Vernon, Jacksonville (35 saves).

Penalty box: Special teams soared for the Icemen (14-9-2-0) with three goals on the power play, including the opener by Luc Brown at the end of the first period, and a short-handed goal from Riley Fiddler-Schultz.

Around the rink: Brown finished with a goal and two assists for Jacksonville. ... The Everblades (10-9-4-0) had tied the score 3-3 when Joe Pendenza and Andrew Fyten scored only 16 seconds apart in the third period. ... Florida goaltender Cam Johnson recorded 30 saves.

Up next: The Icemen return to home ice for a 7 p.m. Friday game against the South Carolina Stingrays.

The Times-Union

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville Icemen-Florida Everblades: ECHL report, December 20